Edward Frost Dunbar was an influential citizen

Troy State University will honor one of Troy’s outstanding citizens when it bestows an honorary Doctors degree upon him at graduation ceremonies on June 12, Edward Frost Dunbar (Mr. Ed) will receive the degree in honor of his outstanding contribution to Troy State and for his service to education, civic life, and the State of Alabama.

Dunbar was born April 4, 1892 in St. Joseph, Mich. He was educated in the public school there and graduated in 1901. During his entire 12 years in elementary and high school, he had a perfect attendance record. He enrolled at the University of Michigan in its School of Engineering, but due to his father’s death he took over his business interests.

One of these interests was a peach farm in south Alabama near Glenwood. He managed this farm for several years and later became bookkeeper in the Troy Veneer and Crate Co. in Troy. He became interested in the crate business, understanding it in its entirety and finally was elected president of the company.

Dunbar married Miss Mable Wright of Troy. He became active in the work of the First Baptist Church to which he has given lifelong devotion in his support and time being a deacon for more than half a century.

In 1923, Dunbar became President of the Board of Trustees of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, a position he held for 33 years. He gave untiringly of his time and advice in managing the financial affairs of the Home during the difficult years of the depression.

Dunbar also has been active in the civic life of Troy. He served on the Troy Board of Education for 3 years. He has been an active Rotarian for 68 years and was a Mason and Director of the First Farmers & Merchants National Bank of Troy for 25 years. He has been President of the Forest Fire Association in the Southeastern states.

Dunbar’s interest, business, church and family-have been the pinnacle on which he has built a useful life.

He has always been interested in Education and in giving opportunity to the deserving students. In 1962, the Edward F. Dunbar and Mable W. Dunbar Scholarship Fund was set up. Dunbar was given more than one person to Troy State University for the past 8 years.

He is the father of four children, all college graduates; Mrs. F. W. Moseley, Jr. of Selma, who is a Trustee of Troy State University; T. W. Dunbar of Troy, who is a business man; Donal Dunbar, Pres. Of Alabama Warehouse Co., Troy and Mrs. Everette McGowin of Pensacola, Fla., former teacher and housewife.

Dunbar has always given of himself to others, has been a constant helper to those in need and is the exemplification of a true Christian gentleman. For these attributes, Troy State shall present him with its highest award.

