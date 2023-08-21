Troy’s Hometown Leg: Scott Taylor Renfroe Published 8:50 am Monday, August 21, 2023

As fall camp came to a close this past weekend, Troy sophomore kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe seemed to move into position to take control of the field goal kicking competition.

Renfore, one of just two Pike County locals on the Trojan roster this season, handled all of the kicking duties in scrimmage No. 2, with fellow kicker Zach Long out with an injury. During the scrimmage, Renfroe converted all of his field goal attempts, including one from more than 50 yards out.

“Zach (Long) was still limited today, so we didn’t get to see him out there,” Troy Coach Jon Sumrall said after the scrimmage. “Zach has been our starting kickoff guy – he’s got a booming leg – but he had a little bit of a muscle issue. I don’t think it’s a long-term deal, he’ll probably be cleared to kick next week. (Renfore) hit every kick today, so that was good to see.

“I like when they hit all of them. (Renfroe’s) had a really good training camp, in particular inside 45 (yards). When I’ve extended him to 50-plus those are a little less consistent in accuracy. Inside 45 I think (Renfroe) is like 90-plus percent. I’d say right now, just because he’s gotten most of the work and has been the most consistent practice wise, that (Renfroe) would be our kicker if we played today.”

Renfroe, a Troy native, was an All-State kicker and punter at Pike Liberal Arts School, holding the school record for most field goals in a season and a school-record 47-yard field goal made. After redshirting in 2021, Renfroe managed to find the field on kickoffs nine times in 2022, forcing four touchbacks in those nine attempts.

Now, Renfroe is in competition to replace one of Troy’s all-time most accurate kickers ever, Brooks Buce. Renfroe’s stellar performance in Troy’s final scrimmage of fall camp came after a frustrating first scrimmage.

“It was good today,” Renfroe said of the scrimmage. “The whole operation was good. Kicking is easy whenever you have good snaps and holds like I have.

“It was just about putting (the first scrimmage) behind me. I did struggle a little bit last week but I know that I have confidence in myself and my other guys in the operation. It was just about moving on to the next kick.”

The other kickers in the competition include Long, a sophomore from Tampa, Fla., and freshman Nick Troemel from Newnan, Ga.

“It’s been a good fall camp,” Renfroe said. “We have a very competitive room and some of the most talented kickers in the entire country on our squad. It makes things really competitive and really fun.”

Renfore and his fellow kickers will have one more week of competition until Troy gets into game week with the season opener on Sept. 2 against Stephen F. Austin at home.