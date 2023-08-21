Troy Soccer drops road game to Auburn Published 9:05 am Monday, August 21, 2023

After picking up an opening night win last week, the Troy Trojans (1-1) lost 5-0 to the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on the road on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Auburn took a 1-0 lead 14:00 into the contest and never looked back. Auburn’s Syndey Richards scored two goals, while Anna Haddock, Maddy Bondon and Marissa Arias scored one each. Hayden Colson tallied two assists, while Maddie Simpson, Haddock, LJ Knox and Olivia Candelino earned one assist each.

Troy had just two shots on goal for the entire game. Rubie Kelley and Stephenie Pereff both spent time in the net at goalkeeper for Troy. Kelley earned three saves and allowed three goals, while Pereff earned one save and allowed two goals. It was the debut for both Kelley and Pereff at goalie for Troy. Kelley is a freshman from Dallas, Ga., while Pereff is a sophomore transfer from UTEP. Auburn’s Maddie Prohaska had one save and gave up no goals.

“I thought we played well in the first half, but the goal right before halftime killed us,” Troy Coach Stuart Gore said. “Tomorrow starts a new day, so we can refocus and get ready for our upcoming games.”

Troy heads to Mobile for a pair of neutral site games against Kennesaw on Aug. 24 and Queens of Charlotte on Aug. 27 before returning home on Aug. 31 to host Alabama A&M.