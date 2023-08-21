Troy downtown square is a happening place

Published 5:36 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Tristan Baugh, country/rock singer/songwriter from Marshall County entertained at The Taste of Troy Friday night in downtown Troy. People of all ages enjoyed the music of Baugh and his band on the downtown square.

Troy’s downtown square was the happening place on Friday night. Everyone was invited to The Taste of Troy hosted by the City of Troy, Troy IDEA Bank and Troy University SGA, to meet local Troy businesses, enjoy live music and purchase food from downtown restaurants.

Businesses were in the IDEA Bank on the square with free samples, coupons, giveaways and promotions from businesses in Troy.  Select student entrepreneurs had the opportunity to utilize the IDEA Bank as their semi-permanent office space.

Student entrepreneurs in residence have a designated space at the IDEA Bank and work with the IDEA Bank regularly on the development of their businesses.  

Tristan Baugh, an American country/rock singer, songwriter and record producer from Marshall County, entertained from the downtown square stage.

The downtown event was brought to the community by the City of Troy and Troy University SGA. 

