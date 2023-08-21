TPD responds to shots fired at Arch Apartments Published 11:12 am Monday, August 21, 2023

The Troy Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at The Arch Apartments in the 900 block of East Academy Street at approximately 1:30 AM this morning.

When officers arrived, they located a large crowd dispersing from the backside of the apartment complex. Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and located three vehicles that were damaged. One apartment was also struck by a single bullet. No injuries were reported.

The Troy Police Department asks anyone with information or video about this case to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or contact our Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.