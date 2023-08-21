Rodeo pageant winners announced

Published 5:39 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Huck Treadwell

Congratulations to the 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo Royalty ,from left, PCCA Teen-Miss Jaydyn McWhite  Hartford; Junior Miss-Lou Lou Thompson; Troy; Queen- Mia Langford, Daleville; and  Little Miss- Caroline Adams, Troy.

 The pageant was held Saturday, August 19 at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Building and sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association. There were 21 young ladies entered in the pageant.

