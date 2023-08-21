Rodeo pageant winners announced Published 5:39 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Congratulations to the 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo Royalty ,from left, PCCA Teen-Miss Jaydyn McWhite Hartford; Junior Miss-Lou Lou Thompson; Troy; Queen- Mia Langford, Daleville; and Little Miss- Caroline Adams, Troy.

The pageant was held Saturday, August 19 at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Building and sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association. There were 21 young ladies entered in the pageant.