Ken Hendricks remembered by Troy community Published 2:30 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

The death of Ken Hendricks of Fairhope, Alabama, on August 19 was met with sadness by all who knew him as a former Trojan who made a positive difference as a businessman and as a strong community leader and supporter.

Prior to the move to Fairhope, Hendricks owned and operated Hendricks Home Center and Henderson Black & Green Manufacturing in Troy. HB&G became a pioneer in recycling and conservation in Troy.

Jeff Kervin, Troy Bank & Trust president and CEO, said Hendricks was a longtime TB&T board member, who contributed in many ways, to the growth of the bank.

“Ken was a great and contributing board member and a strong supporter of the bank’s staff and me,” Kervin said. “Ken was a good businessman and an all-around good guy. He will be missed.”

Sherrill Crowe has known Hendricks as a businessman and as a friend.

“I have the greatest respect for Ken as a businessman,” Crowe said. “I was on the TB&T board with Ken and he was a great contributor to the board and he made great decisions while on the board. And, I saw him grow as a highly-respected businessman out in the real work-world. He was innovative. Ken was a true entrepreneur. He would take a good idea and make it better. “

Crowe said Hendricks was just an all-around good guy, who was dedicated to Troy and did things to make the community better

Crowe and Hendricks were personal friends for many years.

“I valued that friendship then just as I do now,” Crowe said.

Alex Whaley, Whaley Construction Company, remembers Hendricks as a successful business leader with strong family values that extended to community involvement.

Hendricks, he said, touched many lives and each life he touched is better because of having known him.

“Ken was a strong individual and community leader but his family values will be the legacy that he leaves for his children and grandchildren and for those of us who knew him as a friend,” Whaley said.

Hendricks was interested in history, especially the history of Pike County and the rural South.

“He was a dedicated supporter of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and was a former board chair.

Hendricks’ passion for the past was evident in the growth of the museum. He supported the museum with his time, his talent and with financial support,” said Kari Barley, former museum director.

He was a Lay Reader and Senior Warden of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; a Director of the Board of Troy Bank and Trust; Director of the Associated Industries of Alabama; President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce; Member of the Troy Industrial Development Board, President of the Troy Rotary Club; Chairman of the Pike Museum Association; Trustee of Leadership Alabama; Director of the Troy University Foundation; and member of the Young President’s Organization.

Hendricks was married to the former Sarah Vining “Baba” Head, of Troy.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne, Alabama.