Troy shuts out Lipscomb to open soccer season Published 12:36 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

It didn’t take the Troy Trojans (1-0) soccer squad long to get the first win under new head coach Stuart Gore as they picked up a 1-0 win over the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) on Aug. 17.

Lipscomb actually took a 1-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the contest but an offside penalty nullified what would be Lipscomb’s only goal of the afternoon. Both teams took seven shots on goal in the first half with neither managing to find the net.

In the second half, the first goal of Gabrielle Chartier’s Troy career ended up up being the winning goal 59:00 into the game, off a corner kick.

“Tough game. A grind against not only one of the best teams in the A-Sun, but a top team in the country,” Gore said. “To come out and grind the way we did, it was fantastic. Especially in the second half, it was a battle. Everybody pitched in tonight. It was fantastic to see.”

Chartier scored the lone goal for the Trojans and had two total shots on goal.

Oklahoma transfer goalie Une Hebnes Georgsen had a big day in the net for Troy, earning three saves and allowing zero goals in 90 minutes of action.

Troy is back on the road on Sunday against in-state foe Auburn at 6 p.m.