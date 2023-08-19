Troy Men’s Basketball adds Greg Young to coaching staff Published 1:02 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

On Friday, Aug. 18, Troy University Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Cross announced the hiring of veteran coach Greg Young as the program’s new associate head coach.

Young, a 36-year coaching veteran, will join Cross’s staff that also includes assistant coaches Brandon Gilbert, Mike Worley, Larry Cordaro and Kelvin Lewis.

“We are extremely excited bout the addition of Coach Greg Young to our basketball staff,” Cross said. “Coach Young and I worked together at my previous institution for nine years, where he helped us win a Sun Belt Championship in 2017 and go 72-33 over our last three years together. He will instantly make our program better as he has an amazing ability to help players and teams become better defensively.

“I feel like we hit home runs this offseason with the additions of Coach Young, Coach Cordaro, Coach Lewis and with the promotion of Coach Gilbert. The Troy Trojans are ready to take another step forward towards greatness.”

Young, a Cleburne, Texas native, played college basketball at Howard Payne University, where he was elected team captain as a senior. After graduation, he started his coaching career in 1986 at NAIA school Texas Wesleyan as an assistant coach. In 1990, Young joined the staff of his alma mater Cleburne High School before joining the staff of Division II Eastern New Mexico in 1991.

After three years at Eastern New Mexico, Young earned his first head-coaching job at Lamar Community College in Colorado. In two of his four seasons at Lamar, his squads reached the Region XIV Quarterfinals. In 1998, Young took over as head coach at Hill College back in Texas before accepting his first Division I job as an assistant coach at Texas State in 2000.

In 2005, Young returned to the JUCO ranks taking over as head coach of Jacksonville College, where he would guide the program to one of the best seasons in school history with a 21-10 record, winning Region XIV Coach of the Year. During his career as a JUCO head coach, he compiled a 168-139 record.

In 2009, Young joined Cross’ staff at UT-Arlington and served there as an assistant coach until Cross’ departure. He then took over the head-coaching job at UT-Arlington, and compiled a 20-34 record in two seasons with UTA.

“I am so excited to be at Troy and working for Scott again,” Young said. “We worked together for nine years at UT Arlington and had great success. That time was some of the most enjoyable of my career. Scott has done a tremendous job here at Troy, and I look forward to serving him, our staff and our student-athletes.”

Throughout his more than 30 decades as a coach, Young has spent time in the coaching ranks at virtually every level of amateur athletics, serving as a high school, JUCO, NAIA, Division II and Division I coach.