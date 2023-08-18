Troy University Brundidge alumni welcome Chanda Rigby Published 8:09 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Brundidge Chapter of the Troy University Alumni Association invited all Troy University alumni and friends to a “spirit” meeting Wednesday night at Brundidge Methodist Church.

Chapter President Donna Hogan said, being a Trojan is reason to celebrate and the coming of a new season of athletics is reason for excitement and great expectations.

“We invite all Trojan alumni and friends of the Trojans to join the Brundidge Alumni Chapter by calling 334-372-3036,” Hogan said. “We support Troy University in many ways, including attendance at athletic events, arts programs and special events and scholarships to Pike County students.

Hogan welcomed Chanda Rigby, Trojan women’s head basketball coach since 2012, as the guest speaker for the alumni event.

Rigby’s husband is a successful football coach, and the couple has two sons. They are all winners at what they do.

Rigby grew up a farm girl in Louisiana. Actually, a dairy farm girl. She learned to bale hay, pitch hay and how to milk cows.

“When I got home after my first day of school, I had to milk cows,” Rigby said. “I did not want to go home from school every day and milk cows.”

Rigby realized that athletes had to practice after school every day. Any day, she would rather practice than milk cows.

“Basketball was a year-around sport,” she said, laughing. “So, I played basketball.

She played basketball in high school and college and had hopes of coaching basketball on the college level. She received her share of rejection letters.

Schools were not beating down the door for her. However, Rigby thrived on the underdog role. It made her more determined and stronger in her belief that with hard work, determination and true grit, “Yes, I can!”

She first coached at two high schools and then three colleges. At every coaching opportunity she had, she was under-qualified. But, she knew what it took to win.

When, Rigby met with Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. as a candidate for the women’s basketball head coaching opportunity she was “so under qualified.”

However, Dr. Hawkins must have realized that Chanda Rigby thrived on being the underdog and that, if and when knocked down, she would get up swinging.

“Chancellor Hawkins believed in me,” Rigby said. “But, he cautioned me that Women’s Basketball at Troy University couldn’t get good overnight… ‘Just make it interesting,’” he said.

And, Chanda Rigby has made women’s basketball at Troy University “interesting,” at the least. She likes playing the role of the underdog. It’s like being in the catbird seat.

Rigby’s Trojans have made seven postseason appearances, earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament on four occasions, won the Sun Belt regular season championship twice and won the Sun Belt tournament crown on three different occasions.

The vision now for Rigby and Trojan Women’s Basketball is to win a National Championship. It might not happen overnight. But they will make it interesting.