Pike County Cattlemen’s Rodeo coming soon!

Published 8:12 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Huck Treadwell

File Photo The Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo will be August 25 and 26.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s “down in the dirt” kind of rodeo is coming to Cattleman Park August 25 and 26 and already there’s excitement in the air.

Pike County Cattleman Mark Graham said the Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best.

“The rodeo will feature all main rodeo events both nights with professional cowboys and cowgirls in the arena,” Graham said. “Prior to the rodeo on Saturday, we’ll have the Western Festival for kids that features pop gun shootin’, steer ropin’, cow milkin’ and mutton bustin’ and more.

Each night, for the bravest among rodeo fans, there will be mechanical bull riding and other challenges for cowboys and cowgirls of all ages.

Agricultural displays will be of interest and vendors will have western wear, hats and other western items for sale. 

The Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s kitchen will be open throughout the rodeo with the Cattlemen’s famous “Rodeo burgers” for starters.

“The Pike County Cattlemen are looking forward to a great rodeo and invite everyone to join us for a weekend of family fun,” Graham said. 

Tickets for the Pike County Cattlemen’s PCA Rodeo are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate, children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Advance tickets are on sale at Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch, Don Walker’s Western Wear, Banks Buy Rite and Piggly Wiggly Brundidge.

