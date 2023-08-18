A very happy birthday for Missy Berry Published 8:07 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

For Missy Berry, it was a day to celebrate another year in her life. For her family and friends, it was an opportunity to thank Berry for what she means in each of their lives and in the lives of those she touches in so many ways and in so many places.

Berry’s birthday was celebrated Thursday at Pike County Elementary School where she teaches fifth- and sixth-grade reading and social studies. She was also her school’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.

“My sister, ‘Missy” is one who will give the last of anything she possesses,” Tonya Foster said. “She effortlessly supports the community by taking senior portraits, photos of local ball teams, and at other community schools. This generous gesture is done for parents who could not afford the cost of pictures offered by the school.”

Tutoring is another way Berry gives back throughout Pike County, Troy and Elba.

Berry never charges for kids’ tutorials because “you cannot put a price on love,” Foster said.

When asked why she never charges the kids for tutorials, Berry simply said she loves doing for others and you cannot put a price on love.

During her third year of teaching at Pike County Elementary, Berry treated seven students to a trip to a local department store and told them to choose a pair of shoes of their choice.

As a teacher at Troy Elementary, Berry volunteered to escort about 20 students who walked to school, making the walk safer and, perhaps, more entertaining and educational.

“Not only has my sister been a great asset to the community but also to our family,” Foster said. “She is the backbone of our family. Missy is the one that is always supporting all the family from attending special events in our lives to financial needs. “Many may call my sister “Boot Camp Sally” because she is so strong-minded but her family and students call her one of God’s angels on Earth. Everybody who knows Sergeant Lytelia (Missy) Berry, loves and respects her.”