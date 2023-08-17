Solomon lands on Feldman’s College Football Freaks List Published 12:36 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

On Thursday, The Athletics’ Bruce Fedlman released College Football’s Freaks List and Troy junior bandit Javon Solomon made the list.

Annually Feldman ranks the biggest athletic “freaks” in college football. The list spotlights the players that Feldman describes as having “athleticism that blows the minds” of fans, coaches and players alike.

Solomon came in at No. 44 on the list, the highest of any Sun Belt Conference player. Solomon is a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and earned All-American honorable mention in 2021. The 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound, edge rusher recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries last season.

Solomon’s “freak” stats includes a 420-pound bench-press, 615-pound deadlift and 600-pound squat along with having just 7 percent body fat and running up to 21.63 miles-per-hour.

While Solomon was the only Trojan to land on the list, he was joined by a Wiregrass native. Georgia Southern running back Jalen White, a Daleville native, came in at No. 67 on the list. White rushed for a state-record 3,517 yards as a senior at Daleville before coming to GSU. Last season, White earned All-Sun Belt honors as he tallied 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries in just 11 games.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder boasts a 620-pound squat along with being able to bench-press 360 pounds and power-cleaning 350 pounds. His vertical jump also reaches 40 inches along with a 10-4 broad jump.

Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones was the only other Sun Belt representative on the list.