Pike Cattlemen’s Rodeo opens with mechanical bull riding event Published 6:32 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Pike County Cattlemen’s annual Professional Cowboy Association is set for Friday and Saturday August 25 and 26.

“And, it’s shaping up to be a great rodeo” said Pike County Cattleman Mark Graham. “We’ll have a lineup of top cowboys and cowgirls in the area and very good stock.”

The two, together, guarantees a top-notch rodeo, Graham said.

The rodeo will feature all eight main rodeo events both nights.

Prior to Saturday night’s rodeo the gates will open for the Western Festival for kids with the main event being mutton bustin’.

However, the Cattlemen will get the rodeo action off to an early start on Friday with the 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Invitational Mechanical Bull Riding Championship.

The bull riding championship will be on the grounds at Preston’s on Highway 231 South on Friday morning; the time TBA.

“The bull riding championship is an open invitational event,” Graham said. “Both men and women are invited to compete. We invite local businesses to place an entry in the competition as well as individual entries.”

Or course, local celebrities, including city and county officials. will have special invitations to enter.

