Coffee County crash claims life of Enterprise man Published 1:14 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash in Coffee County on Aug. 16 claimed the life of 40-year-old Joshua Garland Wyatt.

Wyatt, an Enterprise resident, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 134 near the 7-mile marker, 10 miles west of Enterprise. Wyatt was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA Troopers are currently investigating the crash.