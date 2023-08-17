Birmingham Squadron to host local player tryouts Published 9:42 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League will host an open local player tryout in September for basketball players in the state.

The player tryout is open for all players in the State of Alabama to showcase their talents in front of the Squadron’s coaches and operations staff on Sept. 23. The tryout is open to all basketball players that wish to participate. The cost is $300 to take part and players are required to register with an eligibility and medical consent form along with the fee by Sept. 22.

The tryout will be held Sept. 23 at Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood. Those that wish to register can do so, at https://tinyurl.com/y9khtpxk.

The Squadron is Alabama’s only professional basketball team, serving as the G League affiliate for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.