Pike County Cattlemen’s Rodeo set for Saturday Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo (PCCA) Pageant, sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association, will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Building in Troy. The pageant is open to the public at no charge.

The PCCA Rodeo Queen, Teen Miss, Junior Miss, and Little Miss will be icons who will become the faces of the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo and will promote, educate, and represent the rodeo by making appearances in parades in Pike County, at the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting, the Pike County Fair, the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Christmas Bazar and annual meeting and at the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo in Montgomery.

The age categories are Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen and Queen Miss.

At the conclusion of their reign, both the PCCA Teen and Queen winners will be eligible to compete in other pageants including Miss Rodeo Alabama and Miss Rodeo USA.