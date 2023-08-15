Tori Hester named Preseason All-Sun Belt Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference announced its annual Preseason All-Sun Belt team with Troy junior Tori Hester landing on the all-star team.

Hester started all 31 matches in 2022, leading the Trojan offense with 522 kills – 15th in the entire country – to go along with 42 aces, 327 digs and 37 blocks. She earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors last season.

“It’s a great honor,” Troy Coach Josh Lauer said. “I think Tori’s earned a lot of respect in the conference and it has shown that she’s one of the better six-rotation outside hitters. I’m excited for her; she has been working hard and looking forward to another great season.”

Additionally, Troy was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West by the conference’s coaches, receiving the fourth most votes in the entire league. South Alabama was selected to finish first and Texas State second, while James Madison was picked to finish first in the East Division and Appalachian State was picked to finish second in the East.

“The Sun Belt is going to be competitive this year,” Lauer said. “We don’t take anything for granted. We know we are going to have to earn everything that we get this year. There are some good teams that we are looking forward to getting on the court and competing with.”

Troy opens the regular season on the road at the Louisville Classic in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 25. The Trojans will host Jacksonville State in an exhibition game at Trojan Arena today at 2 p.m.