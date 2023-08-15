Reddy Steward named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Troy senior Reddy Steward was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Aug. 14. (Photo by Joey Meredith)

Troy senior cornerback Reddy Steward was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.

The Bednarik Award has been presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s best defensive player since 1994 and is named in honor of former Pennsylvania All-American Chuck Bednarik.

Steward, a Decatur native, returned to Troy for his senior season after earning All-Sun Belt First-Team honors last season. He was rated as the top cornerback in the Sun Belt by ProFootballFocus and was also rated as the second-best cornerback in the entire country. He finished the season with 63 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions, one touchdown and 15 pass breakups.

Steward was also previously named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which is another National Defensive Player of the Year honor. Additionally, long snapper Quentin Skinner was previously named to the Patrick Mannely Award and tight end Clayton Ollendieck was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Steward and the Trojans open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Stephen F. Austin at home at 6 p.m.

