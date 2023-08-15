Obituary, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Published 7:19 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Jimmy Smith

Mr. Jimmy Smith a resident of Troy, AL. passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Troy Regional Medical Center. He was 87. Skeen Funeral Home will be assisting the Smith family with a simple cremation. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Trojan Threads Apparel, 110 University Ave Suite C, Troy, AL 36081. He loved to fish, hunt and work. He was one of the first workers hired at Lowes when it opened in Troy and worked until he was 86 years old. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol J. Smith, Troy; sons, Jimmy Smith (Betty), Goshen, and Michael Smith (Barbara), Brundidge; grandchildren, Ceiar Smith, Troy, David M. Smith, Troy and Brandi Marie Smith, Banks; great grandchildren Jaxon Lane Smith, Troy, Bentley Michael Smith, Banks, Carleigh Cox, Dothan, and Grace Walker, Banks. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Smith Family. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com