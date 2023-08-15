Homecoming at Concord/China Grove Sunday Published 7:20 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The third Sunday in August is traditionally Homecoming at the Concord/China Grove Cemetery in China Grove.

Holding with tradition, homecoming for this historic cemetery will be celebrated Sunday, August 20, at the Concord Primitive Baptist Church in China Grove.

Marsha Boutwell, Homecoming committee, said the Concord/China Grove Cemetery is so named because the church there was the Concord Primitive Baptist.

“We didn’t want the name ‘Concord’ to be lost. It’s part of the history of China Grove,” she said.

All those with an interest in Concord/China Grove Cemetery and those who have an interest in or appreciation for the historic cemetery are invited.

“Or, if you have an interest in the history of the area, churches and/or cemeteries, I think you will enjoy Homecoming at the Concord/China Grove Cemetery,” Boutwell said.

Dinner on the ground will be at noon and everyone is invited to bring a favorite dish and enjoy the food and fellowship.

“Those who would like to visit the cemetery might want to come before dinner; others might want to just come and enjoy the fellowship that is part of Homecoming,” Boutwell said. “Following dinner, we will meet to discuss the cemetery and its needs and how they can best be met.

“Then, we will enjoy the fellowship that comes with a gathering of people who have a common interest. It seems we all love to look back and remember and honor those who came before us.”