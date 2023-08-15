Brundidge park pavilion dedicated to Arthur Griffin Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning at Ramage Park in Brundidge for the Arthur Lee “Scooter” Griffin Pavilion.

Griffin served the City of Brundidge as the councilmember for District 2 for 27 years and was serving as mayor pro tempore at the time of his death on October 22, 2019.

Pike County Commissioner Cynthia Pearson served with Griffin on the Brundidge City Council for 24 years and she had the highest respect for Griffin.

Pearson said during those years good things were accomplished for the City of Brundidge. And, the foundation was laid for “higher and greater things in the future.,”

“I am honored to be here and happy for this day for Arthur Griffin,” Pearson said.

Former Brundidge Mayor Jimmy Ramage said he and Griffin served on the council together for 20 years.

Ramage said the recreation park on South Main Street was and is a special place for him because his grandfather, Jim Ramage, and others brought cows to be wintered in the pastures there.

“When the property was donated to the city for baseball fields, Arthur was excited because the park would be in his district,” Ramage said. “We thank Arthur’s family for allowing him to serve on the council for those many years. This pavilion is a fine tribute to what Arthur did for his district and for our city.”

Ramage said Griffin had a can-do attitude. When others doubted that something could be accomplished, Griffin said “Come on; we can do this!”

The Rev. LaDon Foster, pastor of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, of which Griffin was a dedicated and longtime member, said Griffin was not only a can-do kind of person, he would stay with a task or project until it was completed.

“Arthur Griffin had a heart and mind for others,” Foster said. “He was dedicated to checking on the sick and shut-ins. They were in his mind and on his heart.”

Council Member Byron Gaynor, District 4, said Arthur Griffin had a positive influence on the Brundidge community. His heart was, not just for the residents in District 2, but for those in each district and every citizen. He thanked Griffin’s family for sharing him over the many years.”

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd served on the city council with Griffin for 20 years.

“Arthur was dedicated to his district and to all Brundidge,” Boyd said. “He was kind-hearted and compassionate. He put others above himself. Arthur Griffin care about Brundidge and worked for the betterment of all our people, all the time. He will continue to be missed.”

The Griffin family thanked the mayor, council and community for remembering Griffin in such an outward and, also, personal way.

Although Griffin is missed so greatly, it’s a good miss, his family said. The memory of Arthur “Scooter” Lee keeps him with each of them, every day and they smile at the thought of him.