Troy Post 70 plays in second straight World Series Published 9:02 am Monday, August 14, 2023

The Troy Post 70 19U team traveled back to Shelby, NC, this past weekend and competed in its seconds straight American Legion World Series (ALWS) before ultimately coming up short.

Post 70 went 1-2 at the ALWS to close out the summer baseball season.

On Aug. 10, Post 70 opened the ALWS with a resounding 13-3 win over the Trenton (New Jersey) Acadians. Christian Hill went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs, while Enterprise’s Drew Shiver hit a home run and Pike Lib’s Cason Eubanks tallied two RBIs and one run. Brody Lindsey got the win on the mound with four strikeouts, while giving up five hits and three earned runs in four and 1/3 innings pitched.

On Aug. 11, Post 70 fell 3-2 to League City (Texas) Post 554. The two sides went into the seventh inning tied 2-2 when Post 554 earned the win with a walk-off single. Hill and Blake Wynn scored one run each for Post 70 in the loss, while Enterprise’s Brady Richardson – a Troy commit – struck out six batters and gave up seven hits and three earned runs in six and 2/3 innings pitched.

Facing elimination on Aug. 12, Troy Post 70 fell 3-2 to the Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6 Sixers after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Post 70 maintained the lead all the way into the seventh inning when Cheyenne scored three runs to take the game. Wynn went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run, while Eubanks scored Post 70’s other run in the elimination game.

Despite not being able to repeat as World Series Champs, Troy Post 70 finished the summer season with a 25-7 record and won its seventh straight state championship and second straight region championship.