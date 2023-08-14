Happening on the square Friday night Published 5:54 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Troy’s downtown square is the happening place for community events and this Friday night will be no exception. Everyone is invited to The Taste of Troy hosted by the City of Troy, Troy IDEA Bank and Troy University SGA.

From 5 until 7 p.m. everyone is invited to meet local Troy businesses, enjoy live music and purchase food from downtown restaurants. Businesses will be in the IDEA Bank on the square with free samples, coupons, giveaways and promotions from businesses in Troy.

Select student entrepreneurs have the opportunity to utilize the IDEA Bank as their semi-permanent office space. Student entrepreneurs in residence have a designated space at the IDEA Bank and work with the IDEA Bank regularly on the development of their businesses.

Following the Taste of Troy there will be a Kick-Off Party featuring Tristan Baugh from 7 until 9 p.m.

Tristan Baugh is an American country/rock singer, songwriter and record producer from Marshall County.

The Kick-Off Party will be brought to the community by the City of Troy and Troy University SGA.