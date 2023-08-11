‘Tupper’ extends invitation to ‘Grow Words’ Published 7:16 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is inviting all who are interested in words, interested in writing and/or interested in reading into membership “of Tupper’s” Growing Words: A Writing/Book Club.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said the Growing Words: Writing /Book Club is open to all who have an interest in “Growing Words.”

“Everyone who has a passion for cultivating the literary arts or a growing interest in “words,” is invited to join us as we learn and share,” Trawick said,

The introductory meeting of Growing Words: A Writing/Book Club is set for 2 until 5 p.m. the third Sunday in August (August 20) at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

Each meeting of Growing Words Club will include learning time, writing/reading time, sharing time (books read and words written) and social time,

And, what is better than words shared around a pot luck table?

“For starters,” Tupper” will provide chicken salad croissants and drinks; the trimmings will be pot luck,” Trawick said.

To register, email Trawick at tlmldirector@trobycable.net or call 334-735-2145.

Trawick encourages early registration to facilitate food preparation.