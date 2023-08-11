Troy’s Reggie Bracy suspended amid gambling allegations Published 7:54 am Friday, August 11, 2023

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Troy University Athletics announced that safety Reggie Bracy has been suspended due to gambling allegations that have arisen from his time at the University of Iowa.

Earlier in the day, Bracy was one of three former Iowa players that were charged with tampering with records, a misdemeanor, as part of the state’s illegal sports wagering investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, Bracy allegedly placed 65 mobile bets while he was underage, with eight of those bets being placed on University of Iowa sporting events while he was still an athlete at the school. According to the allegations, Bracy and former teammate Arland Richard Bruce IV disguised their identities, while conducting the transactions. Bruce was also alleged to have placed more than 100 bets. Receiver Jack Johnson, who now plays at Oklahoma State, and graduate assistant Owen O’Brien were also charged in the investigation.

The investigation came about after Iowa kicker Aaron Blom was accused of betting on an Iowa football game in 2021. The investigation has resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former Iowa athletes.

Bracy was an all-state and all-region athlete as a senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile before starting his college career at Iowa. He played in eight games at Iowa in 2020 and four games in 2021 before transferring to Troy this past offseason.

“Reggie Bracy has been suspended from all team-related activity in response to allegations of his conduct while he was a student-athlete at another institution,” a statement from Troy University read. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bracy is the second Trojan to be suspended during fall camp after All-Sun Belt defensive end TJ Jackson was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.