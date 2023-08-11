Salvation Army hears bells ringing Published 7:14 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

The Pike County Salvation Army’s advisory board met Wednesday to discuss a recent fundraiser and the not-so-distant ringing of bells.

Donna Kidd, local Salvation Army Service Center director, joined the board in expressing appreciation to The Vine Church for providing a fundraising opportunity for the service center.

“Not only did we make a profit selling concessions, at The Vine’s showing of ‘Sounds of Freedom,’ Friday night, we also received several donations and had a good time,” Kidd said. “It was great to be a part of the event.” We can’t thank The Vine enough for the opportunity.”

Although Christmas is still months away, Kidd said she can already hear the ringing of bells.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser each year and the ringing of bells is closer than we might think. We begin ringing the bells on Black Friday and continue through Christmas Eve.”

The ringing of the Salvation Army’s bell is a Christmas tradition and Kidd said the people of Pike County and the surrounding area have always been very generous in their giving.

“We are blessed to be in a place where people are so caring,” she said, however, the bells don’t ring themselves.

“We have bell ringers who are very committed and we can count on them year after year. But, we still have to depend on the caring spirits of so many others for the success of our bell ringing campaign.”

The advisory board discussed ways to invite and encourage the ringing of the bells.

“We talked about having a phone day where we would have coffee and cookies and call our friends and neighbors and invite them to be bell ringers,” Kidd said adding that such an invitation will be more personal and, perhaps, appreciated.

“The thinking was also that there are those who, perhaps, have not thought of being a part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. What a blessing it is to be a bell ringer,” Kidd said.