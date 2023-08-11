Dunn’s Chapel honors ‘family and friends’ Published 7:17 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Greater Dunn’s Chapel A.M.E. Church in Troy hosted Family and Friends Day in the afternoon on Sunday, August 6.

For the church family and friends, it was a time for reflecting, and regrouping, said the Rev. Frances Crittendon, church pastor.

The sanctuary was filled with family and friends of all ages and the prayer was for God’s blessings and strength for family, friends and loved ones and that each and every one may exhibit the love that God taught through His Son, Jesus the Christ.

Special music was presented by Dunn’s Chapel Youth Choir and an instrumental solo, ‘Amazing Grace” by Patrick Jackson, accompanied by musical vocalist Sheila Jackson.

Rev. Crittendon gave special recognition of Dunn’s Chapel Member of the Year and the Chapel’s Friend of the Year,

John Richard Thomas was honored as Dunn’s Chapel Member of the Year.

Rev. Crittendon characterized Thomas as one who goes about doing good quietly and without the desire for recognition of the good things that he does.

“John Richard Thomas’ smile warms my heart,’ Crittendon said in acknowledging the loving and caring spirt of Thomas who serves the Lord in his own special quiet and loving way.”

Thomas expressed appreciation for the acknowledgement of his commitment and dedication.

“But, I’m not one that expects a pat on the back,” he said. “God knows what I do and He knows my heart. I try to keep a clean slate. God doesn’t expect me to play church. He expects me to follow up on it.”

In recognizing Dunn’s Chapel Friend of the Year, Rev. Crittendon said Shelia Jackson travels the road from sunrise to sunset showing passion and concern for others.

“And, she uses her voice as a blessing from God to bless others.

Jackson expressed her appreciation for the honor but, also, said that she does nothing for self-recognition but for the glory of God.

“I thank God that I can sing praises to Him,” Jackson said. “And, I hope others are uplifted by the words and give glory to God. What we do in life for ourselves doesn’t matter. All that we do that lasts is what we do for Christ.”

Thomas and Jackson expressed their appreciation for the recognition with “to God be the Glory.”

The message for Family and Friend’s Day was brought by the Rev. Joe Grey, Sr., Shady Grove MBC, Clayton.

Grey’s scripture was Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

Grey shared with the friends and families how God leads weary souls to places of rest.

God, he said, brings His children to a safe place beside still waters and green pastures.

“The devil wants to keep God’s children confused in their circumstances however, in Jesus Christ, there is rest for weary souls,” he said.

In bringing Greater Dunn’s Chapel special day to a close, Lucille Wright, chairperson, gave special recognition to families and friends.

The service ended with praise to God, “from whom all blessings flow.”