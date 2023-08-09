‘Tupper’ extends invitation to ‘Grow Words’ Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is inviting all who are interested in words, interested in writing and/or interested in reading into membership “of Tupper’s” Growing Words: A Writing/Book Club.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said the Growing Words: Writing /Book Club is open to all who have an interest in “Growing Words.”

“Everyone who has a passion for cultivating the literary arts or a growing interest in “words,” is invited to join us as we learn and share<” Trawick said,

The introductory meeting of Growing Word: A Writing/Book Club is set for 2 until 5 p.m. the third Sunday in August (August 20) at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

Each meeting of Growing Words will include learning time, writing/reading time, sharing time (books read and words written) and eating time,

And, what is better than words shared around a pot luck table?

“For starters,” Tupper” will provide chicken salad croissants and drinks; the trimmings will be pot luck.

To register, email Trawick at tlmldirector@trobycable.net or call 334-735-2145.

Trawick encourages early registration to facilitate food preparation.