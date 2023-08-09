Troy’s season opener will officially be DeMarcus Ware Day Published 8:39 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Troy University Athletics announced that the Sept. 2 football season opener, against Stephen F. Austin, will now officially be DeMarcus Ware Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium in honor of Ware’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Ware will be on hand for Troy’s season opener and to commemorate the occasion, Troy University has announced that all general admission tickets for the game have been reduced to $9.40 in honor of Ware’s No. 94 jersey number. That ticket price is for advanced ticket sales only.

In addition, DeMarcus Ware Troy jerseys will be on sale at the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on campus and Ware will be honored at “The Vet” throughout the game as Troy Athletics will highlight his legendary playing career at Troy and in the NFL.

“DeMarcus Ware is not only the most outstanding football player in Troy Football history, he is also a patriot, a loyal Trojan and a model alumnus,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins said. “I am very proud of him. His enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was earned and reflects the best of Troy Football. His acceptance speech was generous in his praise for his family and his alma mater. I encourage all Trojans to join us for the home opener as we honor DeMarcus, an outstanding American.”

This past weekend, Ware became the first former Trojan to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware, an Auburn native, played college football at Troy, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt defensive lineman and the 2004 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Ware ended his Troy career with 201 tackles, 27.5 sacks, 55.5 tackles-for-loss and 74 quarterback hurries. His tackles-for-loss rank first in school history and his sacks are second in school history. Ware was selected as a member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Decade Team for the 2000s and has already been inducted into the Troy University Sports hall of Fame and Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Ware’s collegiate success translated to the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first Trojan to ever be selected in the first round. He played there for eight seasons, earning four first-team All-Pro honors, three second-team All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowls. He also won the NFL’s version of the Butkus Award twice, led the NFL in sacks twice and was selected as a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

“DeMarcus Ware is one of the greatest players to ever step on a football field in the history of the game and we are incredibly proud to call him a Troy Trojan,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “He is as first class of a person as you will ever encounter, and we are ecstatic to welcome him home to ‘The Vet’ and celebrate his remarkable career as a Trojan, Cowboy and Bronco.”

Ware played his final three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he earned two more Pro Bowl appearances and won a Super Bowl in 2015. He ended his NFL career with 654 tackles, 171 tackles-for-loss, 138.5 sacks, three interceptions and 35 forced fumbles. He currently serves as a pass rush consultant for the Broncos. Not only did Ware become the first Trojan to ever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but he was also the first Sun Belt player to ever be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

More promotions and announcements surrounding DeMarcus Ware Day will be announced in the coming weeks.