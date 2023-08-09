Troy Women’s Basketball announces 23-24 conference schedule Published 9:03 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

On Tuesday, the Troy Trojans women’s basketball team announced the conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The Trojan women will open the conference slate on Dec. 30 at home against Georgia State before hitting the road to open the 2024 portion of the schedule for a pair of games against Georgia Southern on Jan. 4, 2024, and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 6. Back at home, Troy hosts Louisiana on Jan. 10 and James Madison on Jan. 13 before facing Texas State on Jan. 18 and Louisiana on Jan. 20 on the road.

Back at home the Trojans meet Southern Miss on Jan. 25 and Arkansas State on Jan. 27 before a three-game road stretch. Troy will play at ULM on Feb. 1, Southern Miss on Feb. 3 and Old Dominion on Feb. 7.

Troy hosts Texas State on Feb. 15 and ULM on Feb. 17 before the final regular season road games of the year against Arkansas State on Feb. 21 and rival South Alabama on Feb. 24. Troy will close out the regular season at home against Appalachian State on Feb. 28 and South Alabama on March 1.

Troy’s only non-conference date that has been announced so far is the SBC-MAC Challenge game that will occur on Feb. 10. The rest of the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.