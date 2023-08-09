Troy FD responds to structure fire Published 8:50 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Troy Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to the location of a structure fire on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a report of a structure fire at 9:37 a.m. on Aug. 8 located in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. TFD arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call and witnessed moderate smoke and flames visible from the exterior of a single-story residential structure, according to the release.

TFD firefighters made entry into the home and located a fire in the rear area of the residence and were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the release. The residence sustained moderate fire and smoke damage throughout but there were no occupants inside at the time of TFD’s arrival, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries. However, one dog and one cat were pulled from the fire. According to the release, firefighters administered aid to the animals, who were then taken to a local veterinarian’s office for further treatment for smoke inhalation.

The Troy Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and determined that the fire originated from the kitchen area of the home. The Troy Police Department, South Alabama Electrical Cooperative and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone to diligently practice fire safety,” Stephens said. “The Troy Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly.”