Dunn’s Chapel hosts ‘Family and Friends Day’

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Greater Dunn’s Chapel A.M.E. Church hosted Family and Friends Day on Sunday, August 6, 2023 with the Rev. Joe Grey, Sr. of Shady Grove MBC, Clayton as the guest preacher.

Family and Friends Day was a time to recognize and celebrate the gift of love through family and friends. The hope of the coming together was that the Lord would make friends and family as one said The Rev. Frances Crittendon, church pastor
The prayer was that God would bless and strengthen the families, friends and loved ones so that they may exhibit the love God has taught though His Son, Jesus Christ.

