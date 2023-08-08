Wright retires from Troy Police Department Published 7:37 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A large crowd of family, friends and fellow officers gathered at The Studio to usher Troy Police Capt. Greg Wright into the next phase of his life.

Wright retired last Friday after serving the TPD in a wide range of capacities for more than three decades.

“I don’t know where to start,” Wright said. “I just want to thank everyone who sacrificed their time to come out today. It’s my season to transition into something else the Lord has in store for me. I just want to thank the City of Troy for giving me the opportunity to have the carer I wanted.”

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Wright became involved with the TPD while in the 10th grade at Charles Henderson High School. Barr said Wright was a member of the CHHS Law Enforcement Explorers and a 1983 graduate. Wright went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Army before joining the TPD in 1990 as a patrol officer.

Barr said Wright also served on the 12th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and was a founding member, and the longest serving member, of the TPD’s Emergency Response Team.

“He is a credit to the profession and is a leader younger officers looked up to,” Barr said. “He was always dependable and served as a sounding board for me during difficult times. We appreciate your service.”

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves presented Wright with plaque and commendation from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

“I don’t know of anyone who has served in all of the different capacities that Greg has,” Reeves said. “ They saw that in the 1990s when he was hired. He’s not only served the city, he’s also served God, his family and the community.”

Wright was also honored by Rep. Marcus Paramore, Sen. Katie Britt and received a plaque from the Pike County Commission, which was presented by his father, Commissioner Homer Wright.

Capt. Bryan Weed also presented Wright with an Emergency Response Team plaque and Barr presented Wright with a retirement plaque from the TPD, which included his badge and service weapon.