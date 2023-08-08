JCA honors Ruth Walker, Frank Thompson Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host an opening artists’ reception for Ruth Walker and Frank Thompson from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.

Every artist’s reception is special but this one is especially so because it features two Troy artists, said Andrea Pack, JCA director.

Walker’s exhibition is titled “Inspired by God’s Gifts” and Thompson’s, “By the Knife.”

“We invite people of all ages to come and meet Ruth Walker and Frank Thompson and ask them about their work,” Pack said. “Their similar subject matters of still life, portraits, and landscapes are interpreted and painted in two very different styles; one precise with careful strokes, and the other with a quick and heavy-handed palette knife. The effect is a striking representation of how using the same medium, artists achieve very different results.”

The works are mixed together on both upper and lower floors, However, Pack said visitors will have very little trouble knowing which artist painted what.

“All pieces are for sale by the artists, so I’d encourage people looking for art to consider supporting our artists and by coming by the Johnson Center during this exhibition through September 29.”

The Johnson Center’s regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.