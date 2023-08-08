‘Arthur Griffin Pavilion’ dedication on Saturday Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The City of Brundidge invites the public to a Dedication Ceremony for the Arthur “Scooter” Griffin Pavilion at Ramage Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Griffin served the City of Brundidge as the councilmember for District 2 for 27 years and was serving as mayor pro tempore at the time of his death on October 22, 2019.

“Arthur was very dedicated to his responsibilities as a councilman for District 2 and to the entire city,” Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said. “He was instrumental in getting many city projects accomplished, including the Walmart Distribution Center, Southern Classic Foods and the sidewalks on Galloway Road. He was very interested in the city’s young people. Continuing to upgrade the city’s recreation facilities was something that was very important to Arthur. He had a special interest in Ramage Park because it was in his district, District 2.”

Boyd said the “Arthur “Scooter” Griffin Pavilion will be a great addition to Ramage Park and will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.

Ramage Park is located on South Main Street. Parking is available at the park.