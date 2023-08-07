World Series Bound: Troy Post 70 repeats as MidSouth Regional Champs Published 9:38 am Monday, August 7, 2023

The Troy Post 70 19U team is headed to the American Legion World Series once again after repeating as American Legion MidSouth Regional Champions this weekend.

Post 70 traveled to Shelby, NC, over the weekend and went 5-0 to capture their second straight MidSouth Regional Crown.

Post 70 opened the week up with a 7-5 win over the Lafayette (La.) Drillers on Aug. 2. Pike Lib alum Cason Eubanks went 2-for-6 at the plate with a run, while Enterprise’s Drew Shiver went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run. Jake Johnson pitched four innings and fanned six batters along with giving up three hits and two earned runs in the win.

Next, Post 70 toppled Panola (Miss.) Post 118 by a score of 8-1 on Aug. 3. Eubanks went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Mason Steele went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and one run. Enterprise’s Brady Richardson – a Troy University commit – got the win on the mound, mowing down seven batters and giving up five hits and no earned runs in six innings on the mound.

Troy Post 70 outlasted Paragould (Ark.) by a score of 4-3 on Aug. 4 to remain undefeated. With Post 70 leading 2-1 going into the seventh inning, Paragould scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Troy’s Matt Snell hit an RBI single that drove Bryce Speakman home for the tying run. After holding Paragould scoreless in the top of the eighth, Speakman hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the inning to drive Steele home for the winning run.

Next, Troy Post 70 dominated Pittsburg (Kan.) Post 64 by a score of 16-1 on Aug. 5. Tanner Taylor went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and three runs.

In the championship game, Post 70 shutout Paragould in a rematch to capture the MidSouth Regional Championship by a score of 9-0.

Eubanks and Johnson had monster days for Troy Post 70 in the championship win. Eubanks had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, six RBIs and two runs. Johnson pitched all seven innings and struck out nine batters, while earning both a no-hitter and a shutout.

Troy Post 70 will return to the American Legion World Series (ALWS) for the second consecutive year after winning the championship last season. The ALWS will take place Aug. 10-15 in Shelby, NC. Troy Post 70 will open up against Ellsworth (Maine) Post 207 on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the first round.