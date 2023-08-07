Upcoming Extension Service programs
Published 5:59 pm Monday, August 7, 2023
Pike County Farm City Meeting
August 22, at 4:00 p.m.
South Alabama Electric Cooperative
Community Room
13192- Highway 231 South
For any questions please contact the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.
Beef Cattle Genetics Workshop
September 28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
South Alabama Electric Cooperative –Community Room
This workshop will provide information to help beef producers make better, informed decisions about making bull selections and adding new genetics to the cowherd. A meal will be provided.
Register by calling the Pike County Extension Office at (334) 566-0985.