Upcoming Extension Service programs Published 5:59 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Pike County Farm City Meeting

August 22, at 4:00 p.m.

South Alabama Electric Cooperative

Community Room

13192- Highway 231 South

For any questions please contact the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.

Beef Cattle Genetics Workshop

September 28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

South Alabama Electric Cooperative –Community Room



This workshop will provide information to help beef producers make better, informed decisions about making bull selections and adding new genetics to the cowherd. A meal will be provided.

Register by calling the Pike County Extension Office at (334) 566-0985.