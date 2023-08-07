Downtown Troy is the happening place Published 5:56 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

The City of Troy will kick off the school year with a blast. Actually, with a bash.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community development and special projects, said the city has a full slate of activities for kids ages 12 and under.

Then, on Friday, August 18, the city will host a Welcome Week event for students with a “Taste of Troy.”

Windham said the city also has a full slate of weekend events planned for September, including a Band Party in celebration of Troy University’s first home football game on September 1, a Fall Market on Saturday, September 16, and a Cruise-in on September 30.

Bingo nights are set for September 14 and 28.

The City of Troy is always planning events for its downtown area, which is the heartbeat of the community.

Come and enjoy the fun and fellowship that is a hallmark of downtown Troy, Windham said.