Pike Lib names William Moguel permanent head football coach Published 11:50 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Pike Liberal Arts School has removed the “interim” tag from head football coach William Moguel, the school announced on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Moguel was named interim head coach following the resignation of former coach Philip Coggins on July 27 due to a family issue. The PLAS Board of Trustees met on Aug. 7 and voted to name Moguel the permanent head coach.

“I am blessed and honored to be named the head football coach at Pike Liberal Arts School, a school with so much pride,” Mougel said. “The students, faculty and parents are a blessing to work with. Pike is a family atmosphere and it is an honor to go to work each day. I look forward to the task at hand and I’m excited for the future of Pike Football.”

Moguel is a New Brockton native that graduated from Troy University before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a 25-year coaching veteran, having served as an assistant basketball and football coach at various programs in the state. He served as an assistant coach on Charles Henderson’s 2013 state runner-up team and was head basketball coad at Pike County High School in 2010.

Moguel served as an offenisve line coach on two state championship teams at Elba in 2011 and 2015. He has also served on the staffs of Geneva, Headland, Daleville, New Brockton and Dale County High Schools during his career. In 2007, while at Geneva, he was named the ALFCA Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

“Coach Moguel is a man of faith and great character, and a man who has a number of years of being a successful football coach,” PLAS Head of School Eric Burkett said. “He knows the game, loves these kids and they love him back. I can think of no one better to lead this team onto the field this season and this program into the future. I have complete faith that William Moguel is the best man for the job.”

Moguel is entering his second season on the staff at PLAS. He served as offensive line and defensive line coach last season and was slated to serve as defenisve coordinator this season before being named head coach. Moguel is also a very successful basketball coach, having won four area championships while coaching at Elba.