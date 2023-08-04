Visit the Johnson Center for the Arts

Published 7:57 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Each year, the Johnson Center for the Arts is host to exhibiting artist from throughout the country and each exhibition is highly anticipated. However, there’s something especially special about hosting local artists, said Andrea Pack, JCA director.

Thursday night, will be doubly special as the JCA hosts an opening reception for local artists Ruth Walker and Frank Thompson from 5 until 7 p.m. The public is invited. 

Walker’s “Inspired by God’s Gifts” and Thompson’s “By the Knife” opens on Wednesday and close of September 29.

JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

