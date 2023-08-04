Troy University Homecoming parade plans Published 7:41 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Even though we are in the midst of the Dog Days of summer, football season is just around the bend.

Spirits are high in anticipation of another great season of Troy football.

Already, plans are underway for the 2023 Troy University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 7.

Mary Carlton Landsberg, Pike County Chamber of Commerce, said the theme of this year’s Troy University Homecoming Parade is “T for Troy”. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will follow a downtown route.

“We are so excited that Mike Amos will be this year’s grand marshal,” Landsberg said.

Lineup will begin at 8 a.m. on 3 Three Notch Street. Floats and vehicles must be in place by 8:30 a.m. and walking units by 9 a.m.

All entries must have a parade theme or Troy University signage.

Floats must be no longer than 14 feet.

For the safety of those in the parade and those who watch, there will be no horses, no thrown and handed out items from the entries, no profanity and vulgar music, no racing or high-speed performances and no riding on the tops of vehicles

Landsberg said units in violation of the rules will be subject to removal.

There will be no entry fee, however, the last date to register to be in the parade is October 2.

To register an entry in the 2023 Troy University Homecoming Parade go to: www.pikecoc. Just go to Calendar of Events and then choose Chamber events from the drop down. Scroll down until you see the Homecoming Parade and there you can register.