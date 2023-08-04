Troy pair charged with Zion Chapel burglary Published 3:43 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Troy residents Matthew Gary Baker and Tiffany Jo Baker have been charged in connection to a burglary at Zion Chapel School.

According to the release, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at Zion Chapel School in Jack – outside of Troy – on July 30. With the assistance of Troy Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s arrested Matthew Baker, 32, and Tiffany Baker, 33, both of Troy and charged the pair with third degree burglary and second degree theft of property.

Both are being held at Coffee County Jail. The bond for the burglary charge is $15,000 each and the theft of property bond is $10,000 each. The sheriff’s office issued a “thank you” to Troy Police Department for helping in locating the suspects.