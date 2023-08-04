Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Published 7:48 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

July 21

Guice,Terrance T, Age 34, Possession Marijuana 1st X2

McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card X3, Probation Violation

Reynolds, Darrell M, Age 33, Alias warrant

Folmar, Jaquicha S, Age 25,Shoplifting

Barfield, Brandon L, Age 31, Possession of Cocaine

July 22

McNair, Javaris K, Age 21, Domestic Simple Assault

Burden, Amber T, Age 22, Domestic Menacing

July 23

Carter Jr, Jeffrey S, Age 42, Theft 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Veh

Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol

Grimes, Laquindra L, Age 35, Alias Warrant

Henderson, Michael A, Age 43, Public Intoxication

Woods, Dametrius L, Age 35, Domestic Simple Assault

July 24

Crawford, James T, Age 37, Domestic Violence X2

Wilkins, Douglas A, Age 28, Assault 2nd X2

Grimes, Laquindra L, Age 35, Assault 3rd

McPherson,Michelle D, Age 35, Assault 3rd

Baxter, Gabrielle A, Age 24, Alias Warrant

Tinker, Cory Ray, Age 55, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Mency, Dujuan L, Age 40, Alias Warrant

Rodger, Larry, Age 63, Capias Warrants X2

July 25

Suddith, Castillo D, Age 37, Harassing Communications

Minor on Burglary 3rd

Hunt, Gary L, Age 34, Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Hughes, Jonathan O, Age 49, Capias Warrant

Minor on Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card

Foster, Bryson J, Age 27, Alias Warrants X3

Harris, Roosevelt, Age 60, Alias Warrants X4

July 26

Woods, Larvey, Age 78, Murder

Burgess, Martavious J, Age 27, Alias Warrant

Suddith, Shamyer, Age 42, Public Intoxication

July 27

Scott, Eddie Dwayne, Age 40, Alias Warrant

Flowers, Blake Laban, Age 36, Public Intoxication

Davis, Mahala M, Age 27, Alias Warrants X2

