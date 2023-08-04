Trojans named to National Watch Lists Published 9:41 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Already this preseason, a trio of Troy Trojans have been named to national watch lists.

This week, Troy senior tight end Clayton Ollendieck was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is college football’s top award for community service, named in honor of 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel. The award honor student-athletes who are “inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.”

Also, Troy long snapper Quentin Skinner was named to the Patrick Mannely Award, which goes to the nation’s top long snapper. Skinner was rated as one of the Group of 5’s top long snappers in 2022. He transferred to Troy from LSU last season.

This week, Troy’s All-Sun Belt cornerback Reddy Steward was named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The Nagurski Trophy goes to the nation’s top defensive player annually. Steward was the top-rated cornerback in the Sun Belt last season and was the second highest rated cornerback in the entire country by ProFootballFocus. He finished the season with 63 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups last season.

Troy is currently battling it out in first week of fall camp.