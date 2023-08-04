Obituary, Saturday, August 5, 2023 Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Eleanor Powell Rachel

Eleanor Powell Rachel, loving mother and “Nan”, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023 at the age of 100 with her loving family by her side. Eleanor, known to many as Ellie, was born on June 29, 1923 to Beryl and Parnell Powell in Pike County, Alabama. She was the second of six children. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the chapel at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Mallone Chandler officiating.

In September of 1942, she married her love, Senthy C. Rachel, just prior to his 3 years of service with the US Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Upon his return, they made their home in the Needmore community and later welcomed their son, Danny. Following her husband’s passing in 1977, she remained in her home independently until November of 2022. Family was her pride and joy! Ellie was an outstanding cook and spoiled her family with homemade biscuits, fried apple pies and butternut cakes. She loved working in her yard with her flowers and sharing her love of gardening in hopes of passing on her “green thumb”. She spent hours sewing beautiful clothes that have been passed down from grandchildren to great grandchildren and generations to come. She was a lifelong member of Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church, a proud Needmore community historian and dedicated supporter of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Senthy C. Rachel; parents Beryl and Parnell Powell; and siblings, P.C. Powell, Pete Powell and Helen Whitehead Baker.

She is survived by her loving son and daughter in law, Danny and Patricia Rachel; granddaughters Amy Rachel and Senthy (Joe) Sanders; great grandchildren Manning, Mary Daniel and Rhett Sanders; siblings, Sandra Worrell and Bobby Powell (Opal); and sister in law Wilma Powell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the staff at Troy Health & Rehabilitation and the nurses at Compassus Hospice for their care and kindness during this time.

