Frank Thompson: The Bovine Painter Published 7:56 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Frank Thompson has been told that he smiles when he works.

For sure, those who view his work would be hard-pressed not to smile… and not to touch.

Thompson paints, primarily, with a palette knife and, from the amount of paint he puts on the canvas, he tempts viewers to touch.

“My favorite medium is oil paint and I use plenty of it,” Thompson said, with a smile. “I like the texture I get with the oil paint and with the palette knife. The texture invited views to touch. I like that. So, I say, ‘go ahead and touch.’”

Thompson said using a pallet knife gives him freedom of movement and his work, texture.

And, his subject?

“I paint anything. Anything,” he said. “I’m known as the Alabama Bovine Artist because many of my paintings are of cows. I was once asked to do a show where they wanted paintings of cows. So, painted cows and that’s how I got to be the bovine artist.”

Thompson said, of course, animals like to have their portraits painted. Although they may not enjoy being a sitter, they seem to like the finished product.

Although Thompson might enjoy being known as a Bovine artist – “I paint pigs, too,” – he is an accomplished portrait artist. His desire is to capture the inner person as well as the outer being.

“It is important to me that I capture the inner person…or bovine,” Thompson said with his trademark smile. “And, it is an honor to show with Ruth Walker. She is an outstanding artist and I admire her work and her.”

Walker said, she is honored to have her work shown along with Frank Thompson, “an amazing artist and a great friend.”

The JCA is honored to have two hometown artists together, at home.