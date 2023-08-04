Brundidge Council enacts city’s weed ordinance Published 7:46 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Prior to the City of Brundidge’s first Tuesday night August council meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding the assessment of property per the City’s Weed Control Ordinance.

The first order of business, at the regular council meeting was the consideration of Resolution No. 2023-17 Weed Assessment, 267 S.A. Graham Blvd.

The city judge ordered the property cut and cleaned. The property owners did not respond nor did they take any action to have the nuisance removed.

The city solicited bids and then had the property cleaned. A lien will be placed on the property owner to recoup the cost to the city.

The cost to remove the nuisance was $4,210.

In other action, the Council approved the FY 2924 Annul Transportation Plan (Rebuild Alabama Act 2019-02.)

The council considered the nomination to the Board of Equalization. Henry Wilson was approved by the council.

The nominee is set to the State of Alabama Property Division. The governor will make the appointment for the entire county. Troy could nominate three and the other incorporated towns/cities could nominate one.

The council also considered the nomination to OCAP Head Start Policy Council. Shantell Rouse was approved by the council.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.