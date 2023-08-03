Pike County Judicial Detention Complex set to open Aug. 14 Published 3:05 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

1 of 10

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas hosted a tour of the brand new Pike County Judicial Detention Complex on Thursday, which is scheduled to officially open on Aug. 14.

Members of city, county and state government and law enforcement were on hand for the first walkthrough of the facility on Aug. 3.

“None of this would have been possible without the Pike County Commission, Troy Mayor Jason Reeves, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and Mayor Jimmy Ramage,” Thomas said. “Leaders make tough decisions sometimes and that’s when leadership grows.

“This old can has been kicked down the road a long time. The (old) jail was collapsing and falling in. They had to take six feet off the top of it and brace it up. We want to thank the Troy and Brundidge delegation for working with the county commission because it couldn’t have happened without all of you.”

The judicial complex, which is located in Troy, will not just feature a new jail but will be an entire judicial complex.

“You have anyone you need here; judges, law enforcement, prosecutors under one roof to be able to efficiently do justice,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said. “The definition of justice is putting value in the law. I recognize there was significant cost in creating this facility but it all goes back to being able to place value on justice. I commend the leadership that saw this as a vision appropriate for this community and think you will see value for years to come as a result of those decisions.”

The groundbreaking for the facility took place in May of 2021 for the $36 million project. The complex features a state-of-the-art jail that can house up to 175 inmates – male and female – and features a control center that can control everything from the water to electricity in each cell. The jail also features an Intercept scanner, which is a full-body scanner that detects both metallic and nonmetallic threats, including weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband.

Additionally, there is a catwalk that connects the jail to the courtrooms in the main building, where there are holding cells. This eliminates the possibility of issues with inmates being around the public in the walk to court. The upstairs of the building features four courtrooms along with offices for four judges and their staffs.

The complex will also be the new home for the Pike County Circuit Clerks Office, The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Juvenile Office and Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Behind the jail, will be a centralized Pike County E911 Dispatch that will take – and dispatch – calls for Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Brundidge Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s, rescue squads and state troopers.

Also, a firing range for the county is housed on site along with an impound lot, a gym for sheriff’s deputies, an armory and records building.

The new Pike County Judicial Detention Complex will open on Aug. 14.