Troy 6U SweeTees capture World Series Crown Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Troy 6U SweeTees became the first softball team from Troy to win a Dixie World Series Championship on Tuesday when they defeated Florida by a score of 14-3 in Alexandria, La.

The SweeTees went undefeated during the tournament, going 5-0, and beating their opponents by a combined score of 105-39.

“I was really excited, super excited for the girls,” SweeTees coach Will Starling said. “I’m excited not just for last night but for the whole tournament, they played great. They were locked in and it’s hard to do that for an entire tournament, staying away from home and all, for a six-year-old. It’s hard to keep them focused and come ready to play every day but I was really proud of them.”

Troy Parks and Recreation began fast pitch softball in 1996 and the SweeTees are the first team in the city’s history to capture a Dixie Softball World Series Championship.

“We are just extremely excited, not only for the girls but for their entire families and the community that supports them,” Troy Parks and Rec Director Dan Smith said. “There have been so many coaches and parents that once played in our programs – either baseball or softball – that are now parents of these girls or grandparents of these girls. It means so much to them and we couldn’t be any happier for them.”

Starling said it meant the world to the parents and coaches, along with the players.

“It means so much. I told the parents that these assistant coaches play such a huge role in this,” Starling said. “I’m so thankful for them, you get so close to a group when you practice this much. Those girls almost feel like they’re your kids when you’re done practicing and playing. It will be a special memory to me and all the coaches and the players and the families.”

While the SweeTees were excited about winning, they were even more excited about going swimming after the game.

“We didn’t really let them go swimming during the day, so I told them if they won the World Series they could swim all they want after,” Starling said. “So, five minutes after the game they were most worried about going swimming. They will be able to look back on this for the rest of their lives, though. I’m very thankful for this opportunity and am thankful for all the girls and all of their hard work.”

The SweeTees will receive a police escort back into town to the Troy Recreation Center at 6 p.m. tonight where everyone in the community is urged to come and greet them.

Additionally, the Troy 15U Belles were vying for the Dixie 15U Softball World Series in Alexandria, ultimately falling 3-2 to Louisiana in the championship round. The Belles trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning when Pike Lib’s Alissa Barron hit an RBI double that drove Clara Chandler home to cut the lead to 2-1. With the bases loaded, Pike Lib’s Julianne Meyer was hit by a pitch, which drove Barron home for the tying run. In the top of the fifth, Louisiana scored the go-ahead run and was able to hold Troy scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Beth Dixon went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Compton and Barron each hit doubles. Chandler went 2-for-3 with a run. Barron pitched five innings and struck out two batters, while giving up six hits and one earned run.

The Belles finish the tournament with a 3-2 record as World Series runner-up.